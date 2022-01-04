ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Conspiracy Charges

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePooh Shiesty has plead guilty to firearm conspiracy charges stemming from an October 2020 altercation in Florida, where the rapper allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the buttocks while considering a purchase of sneakers and cannabis. According to reports, thanks to the "Back In Blood" rapper's plea, federal prosecutors...

