ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lyft driver shoots two suspects attempting to carjack vehicle, police say

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EESQl_0dcjFH8N00

Two suspected car jackers have been hospitalised after a Lyft driver they allegedly attacked shot them.

According to Fox32 Chicago , the alleged carjacking took place in West Philadelphia on Monday. The Lyft driver is a licensed gun owner.

According to police, the shooting occurred Monday just before 2:45pm near the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue.

The attack reportedly began after the Lyft driver, who was with a passenger at the time, was rear ended twice. When the driver exited his car, two men in the car that rammed the Lyft driver's car exited and one drew a shotgun.

The men then demanded the Lyft driver's vehicle.

The Lyft driver told his passenger to get out of the car, and one of the suspected carjackers took control of the vehicle. The other suspect returned to the original vehicle.

According to the police report, the Lyft driver then drew his own weapon and began firing at the man who took his car. The second suspect in the original vehicle tried to hit the Lyft driver with the car, prompting the driver to fire at him as well. The Lyft driver reportedly hit both suspects.

One of the suspects was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Centre by police in critical condition. The other was also hospitalised but their condition is unknown.

Police said the Lyft driver was uninjured. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the Lyft driver but it is unclear if any shots were fired at the man.

Both suspects have been placed under arrest. Their names have not been released.

Carjackings have become a near daily experience in Philadelphia, according to police data.

The Philadelphia Police Department's data reports that the city has experienced an 80 per cent increase in carjacking in 2021 when compared to the total number in 2020. More than 660 carjackings occurred in 2021 in the city.

The city recorded eight carjackings in a single night on 8 December.

According to police data, the majority of suspects tend to be juveniles and repeat offenders.

“About 75 to 80 per cent of our people arrested for carjackings are juveniles, some as young as 13 and 14-years-old,” Captain John Ryan told Fox29 .

“We’re seeing juveniles with numerous priors, prior carjacking, and they’re just getting released on house arrest, whatever good that does. It’s essentially a violent, a very personal crime, a very serious crime, and it can lead to tragedy.”

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Woman steals $100k car from owner’s driveway, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is now in jail after police say she stole a vehicle worth more than $100,000 on Thursday. Police say Samantha Barnett stole a BMW from someone’s driveway early Thursday morning. The victim was able to track her 2020 BMW X6 from an app and officers located Barnett in South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Carjackings#Fox32 Chicago
Click10.com

Man who allegedly struck 3-year-old boy at a Walgreens is now in police custody

MIAMI – A South Florida mother is relieved after a man who allegedly struck her three-year-old son at a Walgreens is now in police custody. The Miami Police Department’s Allapattah Problem Solving Team announced that 28-year-old Marvin Green was placed in police custody on Thursday afternoon, and now faces child abuse charges.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Can You ID this Person? Police Searching for Theft Suspect

LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police Department report the continued investigation of a retail theft that occurred on December 21, 2021. Authorities state that an unknown female entered Theo & Pax, a family-owned gift shop located at 19 S Broad St in Lititz, and removed an item offered for sale. The female then left the store with the item without first paying for it. A photo from the store surveillance system is included in the reporting and shows the likeness of the female.
LITITZ, PA
The Independent

Three suspects accused of stealing dogs and then shooting dead owner’s friend at gas station

Police officers in Texas are looking for three people after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in relation to the theft of dogs from a breeder.Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting took place at 5.52pm on Tuesday at the Murphy USA gas station in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern Houston.The suspects in the shooting stole multiple dogs from a kennel before contacting their owner about returning them in exchange for a reward.A meeting was arranged at the gas station between the suspects and a man whom officials say was a friend...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Man accused of deadly shooting during drug deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged for killing a man during an alleged drug deal in Fox Meadows last August, police say. Torrance Yarbrough will face a judge soon after police say he shot and killed the male victim on Aug. 14 at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah Apartments. When officers arrived […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy