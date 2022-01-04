ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump mocked for auctioning off her hat with minimum bid of $250,000

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHMjz_0dcjFGFe00

Melania Trump is auctioning off the hat she wore during a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on 24 April 2018.

The former first lady, 51, announced the sale on Tuesday, which also includes a watercolour painting of her wearing the hat, as well as a non-fungible token (NFT) – a digital portrait – of the artwork.

The three items will be sold together at an auction that opens up on 11 January with a starting bid of $250,000 or 1415.86 of the cryptocurrency SOL. All three items are signed by Ms Trump and the two artworks are also signed by the artist – Marc-Antoine Coulon.

“The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration’s first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items,” the press release posted by Ms Trump states.

“Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs Trump and Mrs Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House,” the release adds.

“Mrs Trump wore the iconic broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat and an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit to the day's events. Later that evening, Mrs Trump and President Trump hosted their first state dinner at the White House,” the statement says.

Social media users were quick to mock the auction with one Twitter user referring to the Trumps as “grifters” for only giving a “portion of” the proceeds to charity, and another suggesting that they are “desperate for cash”.

“Chick needs money … gofundme wouldn’t have her,” a third account holder said .

“If they’ve got the soccer ball from Putin at Helsinki, bid over me at your peril,” former FBI agent Peter Strzok tweeted .

Mr Strzok was involved in the investigations into the Trump campaign’s relations to Russia and the review of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State.

“Is there anything a Trump won’t do for a quick buck?” another Twitter user said .

“With a nod to French culture, Mrs Trump commissioned French American designer, Hervé Pierre, to create the one-of-a-kind white hat. Mr Pierre used the same fabric as Mrs Trump’s white Michael Kors suit and constructed the piece in New York City,” the release adds. “It is important to note that Mr Pierre designed Mrs Trump's inaugural gown and served as her fashion stylist and consultant during the Presidency. Indeed, Mrs Trump’s iconic white hat garnered media attention worldwide.”

“The auction winner will receive a personalized letter from Mrs Trump, accompanying the hat and watercolor on paper and certifying authenticity,” the release states.

“A portion of the proceeds derived from this auction provides individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education,” the statement says.

NBC legal analyst Joyce Alene suggested that Ms Trump was “profiteering off the presidency” and that she’s “still waiting on that coffee table book of White House rugs she was overseeing a photoshoot for on January 6, when she refused to be disturbed to offer any help” – referring to the Capitol riot almost a year ago when Trump supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Twitter user Kelli Potter added : “This is adorable. Melania is having a yard sale.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Brigitte Macron
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Associated Press

Melania Trump announces NFT venture

NEW YORK (AP) — In exchange for a cryptocurrency token, you can own a digital watercolor painting of Melania Trump’s eyes. The former first lady launched a venture this week selling NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, on her website in exchange for a Solan token, currently valued around $180 each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#White Hat#Fbi#The Hat#French#Nft#State#Melaniatrump
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Donald Trump's Pandemic Christmas Parties The Perfect Name

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday was so nostalgic for the pandemic Christmas parties hosted by Donald Trump’s White House that he gave them a name. (Watch the video below.) The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that while many businesses have resumed traditional holiday soirees this year, President Joe Biden’s White House is taking a more cautious approach amid the latest coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

Author and niece to Donald Trump, Mary Trump, joins Lawrence to discuss the news revealed by the Jan. 6 Select Cmte. that Trump Jr. was texting Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows -- instead of his own father -- during the attack on the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen just completed a three-year sentence in prison and home confinement for crimes related to his work on behalf of the former president. “What I did…I did it for the benefit of Donald J. Trump,” he says. This week he filed a new lawsuit against his old boss and members of the previous administration, whom he claims “retaliated” against him. He also has some advice for the man he calls the “dumbest a-hole on Hill”, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who continues to defy the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena: “Hey stupid, you wrote a book. They now have the right to ask you about things like that.”Dec. 18, 2021.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris's ex-spokeswoman Symone Sanders slams claims that she was source of 'office friction' and blames reports of dysfunction on 'people who like to complain to newspapers'

Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy