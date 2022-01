Scottie Pippen was actually able to get the big payday he longed for and absolutely deserved following his last season in Chicago. This came out to the tune of $62.7 million for five years — the deal the six-time NBA champ signed with the Houston Rockets shortly after becoming a free agent in the summer of 1998. With that being the case, it’s time to look at Scottie Pippen’s net worth in 2022.

