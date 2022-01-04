Biden calls for schools to stay open despite raging spread of omicron

President Biden said schools should stay open despite the fast-rising number of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

Seeking to reassure Americans as the pandemic surges again, Biden urged school districts and local governments on Tuesday to do everything they can to keep schools open for in-person learning.

“We know that our kids can be safe when in school,” Biden says. “That’s why I believe that schools should remain open,” adding that they have the funding needed for testing and other mitigation measures to stay open during the surge.

Biden said states have been provided $10 billion in funding for testing in schools and urged authorities to spend the cash.

The president spoke as he prepared to virtually attend a meeting of the White House coronavirus task force. The highly contagious omicron strain has powered a massive spike in COVID cases, with 1 million new cases recorded Monday alone, more than double the previous record according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Omicron is very transmissible, but it’s different from everything we’ve seen before,” Biden said

Even though cases are rising among even fully vaccinated people, Biden stressed that virtually all of those Americans seriously ill or dying from COVID are unvaccinated.

“You can still get COVID, but it’s very unlikely you will get seriously ill,” he said. “Be concerned, but don’t be alarmed [unless] you’re unvaccinated.”

The White House announced last month that it would make 500 million rapid antigen tests available free to requesting Americans, but it will be weeks, if not months, before those tests are widely available.

“We’ll set up a free and easy system, including a new website to get these tests out to Americans,” COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said last week. “We’re actively working to finalize that distribution mechanism, which includes a website where people will be able to order tests for free. And we’ll share more details in the weeks ahead — days and weeks ahead.”

Pressed when the first tests would reach Americans, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I don’t have an update on that at this point in time.”