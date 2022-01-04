ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With COVID-19 cases surging, hospitals across Connecticut restrict visitation

By Eliza Fawcett, Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

As COVID-19 cases surge in Connecticut, hospitals across the state have restricted patient visitation, echoing the early months of the pandemic during which outside contact was severely limited.

COVID-19 metrics have soared in Connecticut in recent weeks, with hospitalizations reaching their highest point since May 2020 and the state’s seven-day positivity rate now above 20%, the highest it has been since widespread testing began more than a year and a half ago.

At Hartford HealthCare, patients can each have only one visitor per day during normal visiting hours, under a new policy implemented Monday. Exceptions may be made for patients with disabilities, those in labor and delivery areas, and for end-of-life visits.

“The change we are making is one visitor at a time, and not multiple visitors coming and seeing the patient, which creates an increased risk for the patient, and the visitors, and our staff, for COVID exposure,” chief clinical officer Dr. Ajay Kumar said Tuesday.

Hartford HealthCare’s shift followed similar policy changes at hospitals across the state.

Last Wednesday, Yale New Haven Health announced “extremely limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities,” effective Dec. 30, due to concern about the “highly contagious nature of the omicron variant.”

The policy covers visitation to inpatient and outpatient units, emergency departments and procedural areas, according to the health system.

“In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we made the difficult decision to once again, implement a strict visitation policy,” chief clinical officer Dr. Thomas Balcezak said in a statement. “By taking these steps, we are making every effort to keep risk minimized and ensure the health and well-being of both staff and patients across our health system.”

Nathan Grubaugh, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, whose team tracks COVID-19 variants in Connecticut, tweeted on Tuesday that the omicron variant accounts for the vast majority of recent COVID-19 tests at Yale New Haven Hospital.

At Bristol Hospital, a no-visitation policy for the hospital and outpatient facilities went into effect on Dec. 31, with exceptions to be made on a case-by-case basis.

Middlesex Hospital similarly closed its hospital and outpatient and ambulatory locations to visitors, with limited exceptions, on Dec. 31. The hospital encouraged patients to communicate with their families virtually.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .

