The Book of Boba Fett is our on Disney Plus and right away we get the explanation we've all been waiting for: how Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc on Tatooine after the battle outside the sail barge belonging to Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi. For almost 40 years, Star Wars fans have been left with the unsatisfactory explanation of a Boba Fett death, but thanks to the new series on Disney+, we now know that is not the case. Picking up where we left Boba in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale, he's taken over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire after liberating it from the grubby mitts of Bib Fortuna. Boba Fett is joined by Fennec Shand (portrayed by Ming-Na Wen), and just like we saw in The Mandalorian, they aren't respecting old business arrangements. Created by John Favreau, the Boba Fett Trailer did not show Din Djarin, star of The Mandalorian, but in The Book of Boba Fett teaser, we saw the side of Boba Fett Disney Plus intended us to see. While Boba Fett may be the original Mandalorian in Star Wars, theory videos like this one are a great way to have Star Wars explained. So join IGN host Max Scoville for some Star Wars Canon Fodder and the full Book of Boba Fett ending explained, breakdown and all the Easter eggs we could find.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO