If your resolution for 2022 was to get outside more, why not plan it out ahead of time?. With the start of a New Year several out of this world sources have shared their knowledge on when we can see every single Full Moon throughout 2022. Earlier this month Forbes released dates of when we can expect a full moon each month. Not only that, but they've also shared when we'll be getting Super Blood Moons and if there are any Total Lunar Eclipses scheduled (hint: there are).

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO