There are always some new laws and regulations that take effect every new year and 2022 is no different. Financially, the one that will affect us all one way or another is the minimum wage has gone up. The new number is $9.87. That's 22 cents per hour more than last year. But as always, it seems like that will come with a catch, as some will raise their prices to pay for the increase.

