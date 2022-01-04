ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Brian Laundrie's parents ask for notebook found near his remains, attorney says #HeyJB

kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of Brian Laundrie are looking to...

www.kxnet.com

Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Be In Possession Of His Notebook That Could Possibly Hold Key To Gabby Petito's Murder

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Brian Laundrie's Parents Christopher & Roberta Do Not Have Their Late Son's Notebook That May Contain Details Of Gabby Petito's Final Moments

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, are not in possession of their late son's notebook that may contain details of Gabby Petito's last moments. Despite reports to the contrary, NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin revealed via Twitter that the family does not have the journal but noted they are actively trying to obtain it from the FBI.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Fbi Investigation#Notebook#Fbi
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

'That's the problem': Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and "that was the problem", her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old's death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours."Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby," he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife's death."She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Man Allegedly Fabricated SpaceX Job Offer Then Dismembered Parents When They Discovered His 'Web of Lies'

Like many Americans his age, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson spent the past year or so living at home with his parents. His father, Bart Halderson, and his mother, Krista Halderson, believed he was working remotely for a Wisconsin insurance company while finishing up his community college coursework from his room, according to authorities. His life appeared poised to head in a more promising direction, especially after Halderson announced in June 2021 that he'd been hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX and would be moving to Florida later that month. His girlfriend planned to go with him. He told her he'd already rented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH

