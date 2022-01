The exteriors of cars have largely stayed constant. When you purchase a red car, that car stays red until you paint it a different color. If automakers have their way, all of that is about to change. Multiple manufacturers have been exploring concepts in color-changing exteriors, but it looks like BMW might be the first to show off their prototype. At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in early January 2022, BMW reportedly plans to premiere new technology that "changes the exterior color of a vehicle with a touch of a button." So if all goes as planned, we might see a presentation, a prototype panel, or even a concept car fully decked out with the new tech.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO