D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Andre Swift in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on D'Andre Swift's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes hit the field in Week 18 when Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift's team-high 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) have come on 144 carries, with four touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 58 catches for 436 yards (27.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Swift's 24.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Packers are 23.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games against the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Swift will go up against a Packers squad that allows 109.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Swift put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball four times (averaging eight yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Swift has racked up four carries for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Swift's Detroit Teammates

