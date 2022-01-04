ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYI2q_0dcjAzdc00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Chase Claypool in his Week 18 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (44) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Claypool has caught 54 passes on 98 targets for 823 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.8% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Claypool has averaged 48.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Ravens, 4.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Claypool will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Claypool grabbed three passes for 17 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Claypool has collected 70 yards on seven receptions, averaging 23.3 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
FanSided

Five options the Atlanta Falcons have to replace Matt Ryan

If Matt Ryan doesn’t ask for or demand a trade he is the Atlanta Falcons quarterback next season. Despite rumors circulating around Ryan and the Steelers moving off of the veteran makes little sense for Atlanta before 2023. The dead cap hit for moving Ryan would be massive and...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dorian O'daniel
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Kansas City Chiefs#Geha Field#Cbs#Afc North#M T Bank Stadium
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy