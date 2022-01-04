ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) square off against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has caught 34 passes on 52 targets for 398 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.9 yards per game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 10.3% (52 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Westbrook-Ikhine is averaging 35.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Texans, 13.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (22.5).
  • Westbrook-Ikhine, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has put up 70 yards during his last three games (23.3 per game), reeling in six passes on 12 targets.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

