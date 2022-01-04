ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJNYp_0dcjAv6i00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for K.J. Osborn in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) defends during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Before K.J. Osborn hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Osborn has put together a 634-yard season so far (39.6 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 78 targets.
  • Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Osborn is averaging seven receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 43.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, totaling 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Osborn has caught 11 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Bears odds and prediction for Week 18 NFL game

Already knocked out of the playoff race, pride is the only thing on the line for the Minnesota Vikings during Sunday’s season finale against the Chicago Bears. For the sixth year in a row, the final home game of the season for the Minnesota Vikings will be against the Chicago Bears. Like 2020, however, this matchup won’t have any playoff spots on the line.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. “I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”
NFL
FanSided

Packers QB takes a shot at Vikings over bizarre pregame hype tweet

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert took a shot at the Minnesota Vikings over Twitter after their decisive win at Lambeau. It was the Packers who had the final say in their game against the Vikings, but it was Kurt Benkert who had the last laugh against Minnesota’s hilarious failure at a hype tweet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Minneapolis#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium#Fox#Nfc North
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer Says Kirk Cousins Will Play Against Bears On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy