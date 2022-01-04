K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for K.J. Osborn in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (11) defends during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Before K.J. Osborn hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Osborn has put together a 634-yard season so far (39.6 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 78 targets.

Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Osborn is averaging seven receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 43.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, totaling 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Osborn has caught 11 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive