Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darnell Mooney in his Week 18 contest with the Chicago Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd (10) celebrates with Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) after catching a two-point conversion against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Darnell Mooney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has hauled in 69 balls, with a team-high 929 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 58.1 yards per game.

Mooney has been the target of 124 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.

Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Mooney has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 15.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Mooney has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Mooney has also tacked on 189 yards on 17 grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 29 times and put up 63.0 receiving yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

