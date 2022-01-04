ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3GG5_0dcjAuDz00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darnell Mooney in his Week 18 contest with the Chicago Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd (10) celebrates with Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) after catching a two-point conversion against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Darnell Mooney ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mooney has hauled in 69 balls, with a team-high 929 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and is averaging 58.1 yards per game.
  • Mooney has been the target of 124 of his team's 494 passing attempts this season, or 25.1% of the target share.
  • Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Mooney has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 15.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Mooney has caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Mooney has also tacked on 189 yards on 17 grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 29 times and put up 63.0 receiving yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. “I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer Says Kirk Cousins Will Play Against Bears On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Seattle Seahawks#Fox#Nfc North#Darnell Mooney Prop
FanSided

Packers QB takes a shot at Vikings over bizarre pregame hype tweet

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert took a shot at the Minnesota Vikings over Twitter after their decisive win at Lambeau. It was the Packers who had the final say in their game against the Vikings, but it was Kurt Benkert who had the last laugh against Minnesota’s hilarious failure at a hype tweet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Make Three Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced three roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve and LB Charles Snowden on the COVID-19 list. The team also signed DB Stanford Samuels to their practice squad. Horsted, 24, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the...
NFL
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Bill Belichick Reacts to Antonio Brown Incident

Belichick reacts to AB incident, details Pats' mental health philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If there's any silver lining from Antonio Brown's bizarre sideline spat with Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's that the incident brought mental health back into the conversation. After Brown took off...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy