A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for A.J. Dillon in his Week 18 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for A.J. Dillon ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has rushed for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 ypg), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 33 passes for 309 yards (19.3 per game) with two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions, 38.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Lions Dillon has not rushed for a touchdown.

Conceding 135.9 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

He added two receptions for 20 yards in the passing game.

Dillon has 126 rushing yards on 30 attempts (42.0 yards per carry) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Dillon has also caught six passes for 48 yards (16.0 ypg).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

