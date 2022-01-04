ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Laviska Shenault Jr. in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) reacts to Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (24) during the third quarter Sunday, Dec. 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jaguars hosted the Texans during a regular season NFL game. Houston defeated Jacksonville 30-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121921 Jagstexans 14

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laviska Shenault Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Shenault has totaled 557 receiving yards (34.8 per game), hauling in 58 passes on 93 targets.
  • Shenault has been the target of 16.3% (93 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Shenault caught two passes for 13 yards while being targeted three times.
  • Shenault's six catches have led to 52 yards (17.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 10 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

