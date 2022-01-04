Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquez Callaway in his Week 18 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquez Callaway, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Callaway's New Orleans Saints (8-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has grabbed 46 passes for a team-high 698 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times and averages 43.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions are good enough for 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

