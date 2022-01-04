ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquez Callaway in his Week 18 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) catches a pass defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquez Callaway, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Callaway's New Orleans Saints (8-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Callaway has grabbed 46 passes for a team-high 698 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times and averages 43.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions are good enough for 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

