Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Jefferson in his Week 18 contest with the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has reeled in 103 passes and leads his team with 1,509 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 160 times, and averages 94.3 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 27.5% (160 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.
  • Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 6.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times, totaling 58 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Jefferson has 221 receiving yards on 18 receptions (33 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

