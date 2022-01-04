ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jonathan Taylor in his Week 18 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at TIAA Bank Field.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 317 times for 1,734 yards (108.4 per game), with 18 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 37 passes for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 317 of his team's 481 carries this season (65.9%).
  • The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Taylor's 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars are 17.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Jaguars allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (22).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Raiders, Taylor carried the ball 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has 386 rushing yards on 76 carries (128.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

