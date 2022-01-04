ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Donovan Peoples-Jones in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) cannot catch a pass while being defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Donovan Peoples-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' team-high 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) have come on 31 receptions (54 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Peoples-Jones has been on the receiving end of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.8% of the time while running the ball 47.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and totaled 76 yards on three receptions.
  • Peoples-Jones has caught eight passes (19 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) in his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

