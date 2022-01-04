ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Michael Carter in his Week 18 contest with the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills.

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) dives into the end zone while New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Before Michael Carter hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Carter and the New York Jets (4-12) play the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Carter has a team-high 620 rushing yards (38.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (20.3 per game).
  • He has received 138 of his team's 363 carries this season (38.0%).
  • The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Carter recorded 39 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bills, 3.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carter ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Bills.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 19th in the league, giving up 113.6 yards per game.
  • The Jets are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (19 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Carter put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball three times (averaging 18 yards per attempt).
  • Carter has run for 190 yards on 27 carries (63.3 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

Carter's New York Teammates

