Letter: The wheel of justice turns slowly

Re: “Manchin rejects Biden’s social policy bill,” Nation, Monday:. This article in Monday’s paper is more proof that Sen. Joe Manchin is a Democrat in name only, or DINO. He’s deep in the pockets of his West Virginia coal industry, so it’s no wonder he doesn’t want to vote for legislation to clean up our climate.
Criminal justice reform has become both a popular and bipartisan topic in recent years, or at the very least, a hot talking point that garners easy public support. Both Presidents Obama and Trump moved to decriminalize and de-carcerate non-violent offenders, regardless of how accurately their promises and press conferences mirrored the promised intent.
The partial halt on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers should be lifted because it is an imminent risk to the safety of patients and staff, the U.S. Solicitor General told the Supreme Court on Monday. “The rule has never been more necessary than it is now,”...
The governor of Louisiana has pardoned Homer Plessy, a 19th century black activist whose arrest 130 years ago led to one of the most criticised Supreme Court decisions in US history. Plessy was arrested in 1892 after he purchased a ticket and refused to leave a whites-only train car in...
As officers deployed around a modest house, one man videoed a SWAT team arresting his neighbor, Mason Courson, bringing him out of his home with his hands behind his back. It’s a scene that has played out in hundreds of neighborhoods across the country over the past year. Courson, 26, was allegedly part of the mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, intent on stopping the certification of his loss in the 2020 election. Shouting “Heave, ho!” Courson and a group of rioters had crushed a bleeding D.C. police officer between two doors as they forced their way into the Capitol, according to prosecutors. They said the group went on to beat another officer with a baton, which Courson allegedly kept as a possible “trophy” or “memento.”
Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
Federal officials have announced eight new assistant U.S. attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia. One of them, Mary Jane Stewart, as referred to in a press release is “a career public servant.”. Stewart, the press release went on to say, has returned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office as...
Felipe Marquez asked for fist bumps from police during the January 6 attack on the Capitol. A judge rejected prosecutors' request that he serve prison time for his role in the Capitol riot. Marquez described the Capitol riot as a "like a Rosa Parks, like a Martin Luther King" moment.
Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
President Joe Biden yelled at one reporter in a COVID-19 brief that went south after questions over the Build Back Better shifted him to old man mode when he became alleged testy and cranky. The bill's failure has rankled the POTUS and made Manchin a pariah in the eyes of...
A man who applied to join the Proud Boys was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison after he threatened the life of then-Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock ahead of the Capitol riot in January 2021. Eduard Florea used the social media app Parler to issue the threats against elected officials, trying...
(CNN) -- Thousands of federal inmates who were released from prison to complete their sentence from home as a preventative measure to combat the spread of Covid-19, will be allowed to remain on home confinement, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday. Since March 2020, the federal Bureau of Prisons has...
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday announced it would not force federal inmates who were sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic to return to prison once the emergency is lifted. The decision represents a major reversal for the department's Office of Legal Counsel, which...
