USA Today: Hundreds of drivers stuck on a 50-mile stretch of I-95 overnight due to snow, ice after fierce winter storm

By News, Guts
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter storm brought havoc to roadways, left more than 240,000 still without power in Virginia and caused...

Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory issued, 2-4" snow expected Thursday night

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to take effect Thursday night and last into early Friday morning for more snow on the way to Maryland.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
wjhl.com

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 28 degrees. Our next weather maker will move into the area on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect for the Tri-Cities Thursday with Winter Storm Warnings across all Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky and well as for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Virginia State
Post Register

Storm: Travel could become treacherous as snow, rain persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man in northwest Washington was stuck and killed by a snowplow and authorities urged people not to travel in some areas of Washington and Oregon as winter storms continue throughout the region. Parts of several major highways in Oregon reopened Wednesday after snow from...
TRAFFIC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY

The calm before tonight’s winter storm- Mark

It’s the calm before tonight’s storm. We’re expected to see snow start later tonight and continue into Thursday morning. Here are the 4 things you need to know as we prepare:. Today will be cloudy and cool. A winter storm warning goes into effect tonight. This storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
manisteenews.com

Manistee under winter storm warning, at least 15 inches of snowfall expected

Manistee is joining the region with a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall today through Thursday evening. The storm is dumping heavy snow in parts of Michigan Wednesday according to a National Weather Service forecast for most of the western Lower Peninsula. The warning, in effect until 7 a.m. Jan....
MANISTEE, MI
CBS Denver

Snow Leads To Dangerous Driving Conditions In Denver And Across Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – The Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado got walloped with snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and it led to icy roads and dangerous driving conditions. (credit: CBS) CDOT urged drivers Thursday morning not to drive to close to snowplows. Snow and slush from the plow could damage your car and block your view. Also, if a driver follows too closely, deicer and sand could end up in your car. A look at I-70 at Steele Street this morning #cotraffic #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/zStFIX8ETX — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) January 6, 2022 Drivers are urged to give plows three or four car-lengths of space. Snowplow...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Britain braces for thundersnow as temperatures plunge overnight

Britons woke up to widespread frost this morning after temperatures plunged overnight.Snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, particularly in Scotland and northern England. Many places will see between one and two hours of snowfall leaving up to 15cm of the white stuff on higher ground. Southern England woke up to chilly temperatures of -5C on Thursday morning and forecasters have said that “thundersnow” is possible in the region.The strange weather condition is caused when a cold front hits warm ground. Much of Britain saw unseasonably warm weather over New Year, setting the ground...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow warnings issued as winter tightens icy grip

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.The Met Office said the spell of freezing weather will likely cause travel disruption, with some areas seeing temperatures drop to minus 4C and up to 10cm of snow.A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders, and into the north of England, until 4pm on Thursday.Forecasters said: “Many places will see one to two hours of snow with a risk of temporary...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Winter Storm Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another storm is headed our way by Thursday night. This storm will be a quick mover, but will still cause problems with your Friday morning commute and school plans. We expect snow to start across central Maryland by about 9 p.m. on Thursday night, before ending Friday morning by 5 a.m. Look for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches before it ends. Colder and sunny skies will follow on Friday afternoon and Saturday as well. By Sunday, a slight warm-up and more clouds may produce a few showers, but we should reach the low to mid 40’s again. Much colder and blustery conditions will return next week but mainly dry sunny conditions as well. Have a pleasant evening and remember to always clean off your car before heading out on the roads. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE

