Sony Corp. Shops for IP and DTC Assets With ‘Kando’ Spirit

We already knew the PlayStation VR2 was coming, and Sony used its CES 2022 to introduce the next-gen virtual reality (VR) headset. The company unveiled the name of the new device and the controllers that will come with it and revealed some of the features VR gamers can expect from Sony’s next VR gaming rig. The PSVR2 and PSVR2 Sense controllers will work with the PS5, although Sony is yet to disclose availability information. We have no idea when the PSVR2 will hit stores or Sony’s price for it. Similarly, we have no idea what design changes the PSVR2 will bring. Sony only teased the design of the new Sense-branded controller during the short presentation and revealed the PSVR2 specs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO