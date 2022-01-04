ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony Corp. Shops for IP and DTC Assets With ‘Kando’ Spirit

By Cynthia Littleton
NewsTimes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBut under the leadership of chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida, the company has been in entertainment-acquisition mode, notably with its $1.2 billion purchase of anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in August and the takeover of India’s Zee Entertainment last month. The hunt for assets to build up Sony’s IP vault, content production capabilities...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

AMC Networks Acquires Anime Specialist Sentai Holdings

AMC Networks has acquires Houston-based Sentai Holdings, which supplies anime content and merchandise and also operates the Hidive direct-to-consumer streaming service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction encompasses all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, a public-private Japanese investment fund. Under interim CEO Matt Blank, AMC Networks is continuing to purse a niche streaming strategy. The company expects to to have 20 million to 25 million total subscribers across its portfolio of targeted offerings, among them Sundance Now, Acorn TV and Shudder, by 2025. By then, the company says, most of its revenue will come from streaming as...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

PS VR2 is coming to PS5 with Horizon Call of the Mountain as an exclusive

The PlayStation 4 brought virtual reality (VR) to consoles for the first time and fans have been wondering exactly what Sony has in store for the PS5. The PS5 has been on the market for over a year now and it was way back in March of 2021 that Sony took the wraps off the new PS5 VR controllers. Sony is calling its next-generation system, the somewhat unimaginatively titled, PS VR2, while the previously controllers have also been officially named and are henceforth known as the PS VR2 Sense.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PSVR2’s best feature might be the pressure it puts on Sony to fund more VR games

As someone continually distracted by the promise of VR, I was pretty excited by Sony’s PlayStation VR2 announcements last night. The specs sound great. It’s nice to see a pair of first-party studios making a VR game. Having a cord is still kind of annoying, but at least it sounds like an improvement over last time, when I remember Sony reps doing whatever they could to hide the excess wires in photo shoots.
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Sony teases new VR headset for its PlayStation 5 console

Sony confirmed its new hardware will be called PlayStation VR2, replacing its predecessor PS VR. The headset will work with Sony's PlayStation 5 console, which was released late 2020. The reveal comes as Facebook-parent Meta and others attempt to capitalize on the "metaverse." Sony has announced new details about its...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
AFP

Sony to launch firm to explore making electric cars

Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing. Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Verge

Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 name and Horizon game

Sony has confirmed the name of its next VR headset: unsurprisingly, it’s going to be called PlayStation VR2. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the name as part of Sony’s CES 2022 presentation, in a move reminiscent of two years ago when the PS5 logo was first revealed on stage in Vegas amid much fanfare. (It looked like the PS3 and PS4 logos but with a 5.)
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland Swings Into Sony’s CES Press Conference to Preview New ‘Uncharted’ Clip

Tom Holland appeared at Sony’s CES press conference to help film-studio chair Tom Rothman preview Uncharted, which stars Holland as video game adventurer Nathan Drake. During his appearance, the actor introduced a new death-defying clip from the movie, in which Nathan finds himself dangling from a cargo plane as he fights off bad guys to make his way back aboard the craft. “We created a film that has a lot of heart, that pays respect to the games, but also gives fans and people that love the games something new and something refreshing,” said Holland. “It’s interesting in these big action...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Sony introduces PSVR 2 with new game 'Horizon: Call of the Mountain'

Today at its CES 2022 press conference in Las Vegas, Sony introduced PlayStation VR 2, the sequel to its successful PSVR platform, for the PlayStation 5. Alongside the hardware, the company announced an exclusive, original title in the Horizon series. The new headset will sport eye-tracking, 4K HDR, foveated rendering,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Entertainment#Sony Playstation#Sony Music#Ip#Crunchyroll#Zee Entertainment#Variety Entertainment#Sony Corp#Sony Pictures#Playstation#Amazon Prime Video
GamesRadar+

PSVR PS5 headset reportedly entering mass production soon

The PSVR PS5 headset is reportedly scheduled to enter mass production. Yesterday on January 3, a new video from YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole revealed that a user on Chinese forum site xueqiu.com claimed a Chinese manufacturer is helping a Japanese developer make VR headsets, as well as more units of their consoles. As PlayStation is the only major Japanese developer which sells both consoles and VR headsets, it's practically a given that the company referenced here is Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Sony teases next iteration of VR on PlayStation 5

Sony has revealed more information on its next iteration of virtual reality tech for the PlayStation 5, as well as a new VR Horizon game from Guerrilla and Firesprite. The details: During the company's CES 2022 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan announced the names for the PlayStation VR2 and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Sony PlayStation VR2 for the PS5 is finally official

We already knew the PlayStation VR2 was coming, and Sony used its CES 2022 to introduce the next-gen virtual reality (VR) headset. The company unveiled the name of the new device and the controllers that will come with it and revealed some of the features VR gamers can expect from Sony’s next VR gaming rig. The PSVR2 and PSVR2 Sense controllers will work with the PS5, although Sony is yet to disclose availability information. We have no idea when the PSVR2 will hit stores or Sony’s price for it. Similarly, we have no idea what design changes the PSVR2 will bring. Sony only teased the design of the new Sense-branded controller during the short presentation and revealed the PSVR2 specs.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

AMC Networks Acquires ‘Made in Abyss’ Distributor Sentai and Anime Streamer HIDIVE

AMC Networks has acquired Cool Japan Fund’s anime content distributor Sentai and its assets, including niche subscription streaming service HIDIVE. Sentai’s anime-centric direct-to-consumer platform will join AMC Networks’ lineup of targeted streaming services, which includes AMC Plus, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK. Those digital offerings are in addition to the company’s linear channels AMC, BBC America (a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. Per AMC Networks, “With strong industry relationships and access to key content creators in Japan, Sentai distributes and curates one of the anime industry’s most diverse libraries of top trending and classic...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
makeuseof.com

Sony Announces PlayStation VR2: Everything We Know So Far

PlayStation owners, rejoice. Sony has finally revealed details of its PlayStation VR2 (or, as we colloquially term it, PS VR2). While details are still on the limited side, we do have information on the specs of Sony's new hardware, including the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Want to know more? Let's...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Acquisition The Roald Dahl Story Company Posts $36.7 Million Revenue

Netflix has found a golden ticket in its recent acquisition of The Roald Dahl Story Company, the body that monetizes late “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” author Roald Dahl’s intellectual property. TRDSC’s latest set of accounts are for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020 — nine months before the company was acquired by Netflix. The accounts, which were filed with Companies House on Dec. 2, show a turnover of £27.09 million ($36.7 million), up by almost £1.5 million ($2 million) over the previous year. “The company exceeded the directors’ expectations in the year ended 31 December 2020, with revenue 13.2% ahead of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

PS VR2: Release date, price and what to know about PlayStation’s new headset

Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2.Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas.The headset is the successor to the original PS VR, which arrived back in October 2016 and was the first (and remains the only) virtual reality headset for a mainstream game console. Most other headsets work with gaming computers, smartphones or are self-contained with their own processor and power supply. Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Please PSVR 2, don’t shake my head

Sony’s next-generation virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR 2, has had the covers lifted off its official spec sheet during the CES 2022 tech show. And while the majority of its feature list sounds incredibly exciting, one new addition could be turning heads for all the wrong reasons – quite literally, in fact.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

JAKKS Pacific, Disguise and Sega of America Announce “Sonic Prime” Toy and Costume Collection

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced a partnership with Sega of America, Inc. for the upcoming animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Prime, maintaining JAKKS as one of the franchise’s global merchandise partners. Under this partnership, JAKKS will produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush and other collectibles associated with the upcoming new show. Additionally, JAKKS also named Disguise, Inc. as its official costume and costume accessory partner with distribution rights across the globe. JAKKS and Disguise will design, manufacture, market and sell Sonic Prime -branded product lines worldwide commencing in 2023. As previously announced, the new Sonic Prime series, produced in partnership with WildBrain, is set to launch worldwide on Netflix in 2022 drawing upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new metaverse rests in his gloved hands.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries. Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy