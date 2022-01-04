Sony Corp. Shops for IP and DTC Assets With ‘Kando’ Spirit

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced a partnership with Sega of America, Inc. for the upcoming animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Prime, maintaining JAKKS as one of the franchise’s global merchandise partners. Under this partnership, JAKKS will produce action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush and other collectibles associated with the upcoming new show. Additionally, JAKKS also named Disguise, Inc. as its official costume and costume accessory partner with distribution rights across the globe. JAKKS and Disguise will design, manufacture, market and sell Sonic Prime -branded product lines worldwide commencing in 2023. As previously announced, the new Sonic Prime series, produced in partnership with WildBrain, is set to launch worldwide on Netflix in 2022 drawing upon the keystones of the brand and features the “Blue Blur” of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new metaverse rests in his gloved hands.
