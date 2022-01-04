ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXKlJ_0dcj8I5G00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ja'Marr Chase in his Week 18 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) turns downfield after completing a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Chase's 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) are the best mark amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 124 times, and has 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 124 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Chase had 49 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Browns, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
  • Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Chase was targeted 12 times and totaled 266 yards on 11 receptions while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Chase has 19 catches on 26 targets for 394 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 131.3 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

