Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kadarius Toney in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Toney's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Toney has put together a 420-yard season so far (26.3 yards per game), reeling in 39 passes on 57 targets.
  • So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
  • Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 46.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
  • Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 276.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have allowed 33 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Toney did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
  • During his last three games, Toney has four receptions (nine targets) for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Toney's New York Teammates

