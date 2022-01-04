Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kadarius Toney in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) catches the ball over Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Kadarius Toney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Toney's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has put together a 420-yard season so far (26.3 yards per game), reeling in 39 passes on 57 targets.

So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 46.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).

Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 276.1 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have allowed 33 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Toney did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.

During his last three games, Toney has four receptions (nine targets) for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Toney's New York Teammates

