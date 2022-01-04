ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0p3K_0dcj8Dfd00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Saquon Barkley in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) play the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 394 times this season, and he's handled 151 of those attempts (38.3%).
  • The Giants have called a pass in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 28.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the NFL, allowing 105.1 yards per game.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Barkley ran the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
  • Barkley has run for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Steelers’ T.J. Watt has Giants’ Michael Strahan’s sack record within reach and it wouldn’t need an asterisk (UPDATE)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had a night to remember in Monday’s 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield nine times, with four going to Watt, giving him 21.5 sacks on the season. That’s just one behind the single-season record of 22.5, which was set by New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan in 2001.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 17: Bills join top tier, Bengals rise, Ravens cling to hope as playoffs near

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 17: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-3; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#New Jersey#American Football#The New York Giants#Fox#Nfc East#The Football Team Barkley
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Five options the Atlanta Falcons have to replace Matt Ryan

If Matt Ryan doesn’t ask for or demand a trade he is the Atlanta Falcons quarterback next season. Despite rumors circulating around Ryan and the Steelers moving off of the veteran makes little sense for Atlanta before 2023. The dead cap hit for moving Ryan would be massive and...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Ravens need a miracle to get into the postseason. To have any chance, they must beat the Steelers this coming Sunday. That outcome will likely depend on Lamar Jackson’s availability. Jackson, 24, hasn’t played since Week 14. He suffered an ankle injury during the Browns-Ravens game on Dec....
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy