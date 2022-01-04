Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Saquon Barkley in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) play the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 394 times this season, and he's handled 151 of those attempts (38.3%).

The Giants have called a pass in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 28.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the NFL, allowing 105.1 yards per game.

Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Barkley ran the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

Barkley has run for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.

Barkley's New York Teammates

