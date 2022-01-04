Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amon-Ra St. Brown in his Week 18 contest with the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown after making a catch against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) and inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) as Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) helps during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Amon-Ra St. Brown before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown's 803 receiving yards (50.2 per game) lead the Lions. He has 82 catches on 108 targets with four touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.3% of the 561 passes thrown by his team have gone St.Brown's way.

St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

St.Brown totaled 18 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Packers, 53.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Packers.

This week St.Brown will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).

The Packers have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, St.Brown was targeted 11 times and racked up eight catches for 111 yards and scored one touchdown.

St.Brown's stat line over his last three outings shows 25 grabs for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 97.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 33 times.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

