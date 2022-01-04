Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Pat Freiermuth in his Week 18 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Pat Freiermuth and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 54 passes on 70 targets for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Freiermuth had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth put together a 22-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Freiermuth has caught nine passes on 10 targets for 59 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive