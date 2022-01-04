ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Davis Mills in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates with quarterback Davis Mills (10) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davis Mills and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 2,363 passing yards (147.7 per game) and has a 66.5% completion percentage this year (240-of-361) while throwing 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 32 rushing yards (2.0 ypg) on 14 carries.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
  • Mills has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 222.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 261.5 yards per game through the air.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mills completed 65.6% of his pass attempts for 163 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mills has 626 passing yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

