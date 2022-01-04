Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Fields in his Week 18 contest with the Chicago Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Fields' Chicago Bears (6-10) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fields has passed for 1,870 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (159-of-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (116.9 yards per game).

He's also rushed 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.

Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 86.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.

The Vikings are conceding 272.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

Fields has passed for 285 yards (95.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-for-39) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on seven carries.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

