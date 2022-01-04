ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25got3_0dcj80HR00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Fields in his Week 18 contest with the Chicago Bears against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Fields' Chicago Bears (6-10) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Fields has passed for 1,870 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (159-of-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (116.9 yards per game).
  • He's also rushed 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.
  • Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 86.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings are conceding 272.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Fields has passed for 285 yards (95.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-for-39) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on seven carries.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Pickle Juice Played Factor in Vikings-Packers Game

Remember Sunday evening when Kellen Mond entered the game in Green Bay, relieving Sean Mannion in what folks believed was a “finally” moment?. That was all for a pickle juice break. Veteran QB2 Sean Mannion started the Week 17 contest for the Vikings after QB1 Kirk Cousins missed...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Antonio Brown calls Mike Zimmer the ‘best of the best,’ says he can fix Vikings

Troubled wideout Antonio Brown has an idea of how to get business booming again for a Minnesota Vikings team that will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. “I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said on Cameo. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer Says Kirk Cousins Will Play Against Bears On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...
NFL
FanSided

Packers QB takes a shot at Vikings over bizarre pregame hype tweet

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert took a shot at the Minnesota Vikings over Twitter after their decisive win at Lambeau. It was the Packers who had the final say in their game against the Vikings, but it was Kurt Benkert who had the last laugh against Minnesota’s hilarious failure at a hype tweet.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Bears odds and prediction for Week 18 NFL game

Already knocked out of the playoff race, pride is the only thing on the line for the Minnesota Vikings during Sunday’s season finale against the Chicago Bears. For the sixth year in a row, the final home game of the season for the Minnesota Vikings will be against the Chicago Bears. Like 2020, however, this matchup won’t have any playoff spots on the line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Quinn Harris Usa#Fox#Nfc North#Fields Chicago Bears
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy