Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nyheim Hines in his Week 18 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) rushes against Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nyheim Hines and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South rivals play in Week 18 when Hines and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has run for 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 18.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 56, or 11.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Allowing 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Jaguars have allowed 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Hines rushed two times for four yards.

He chipped in with four receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Hines has rushed for 15 yards (5.0 per game) on five carries.

He's also caught six passes for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

