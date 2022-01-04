ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Pascal in his Week 18 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) attempts to catch a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Pascal will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pascal has also tacked on 377 yards on 37 grabs and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 67 times and puts up 23.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Pascal is averaging 15.9 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 13.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (29.5).
  • Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Pascal will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jaguars have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Pascal was targeted two times and racked up eight yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Pascal has caught two passes for 31 yards. He was targeted four times, and averaged 10.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

