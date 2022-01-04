ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Evan Engram in his Week 18 contest with the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) attempts but can not make a catch over Miami Dolphins free safety Nik Needham (40) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Evan Engram ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Engram's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Engram has chipped in with 45 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 68 times, producing 25.3 yards per game.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.1% (68 total) of his team's 562 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Engram has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 276.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have allowed 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Engram was targeted two times, picking up 12 yards on one reception.
  • In his last three games, Engram has totaled 62 yards on nine catches with one touchdown, averaging 20.7 yards per game on 12 targets.

Engram's New York Teammates

