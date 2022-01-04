Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nico Collins in his Week 18 contest with the Houston Texans against the Tennessee Titans.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Nico Collins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Collins' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds

Nico Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has recorded 379 receiving yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 30 balls on 53 targets.

Collins has been the target of 53 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

Collins has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Collins had nine receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).

Collins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.

The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Collins was targeted five times and totaled 35 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Collins has totaled 82 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown, averaging 27.3 yards per game, on 13 targets.

Collins' Houston Teammates

