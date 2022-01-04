ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mark Andrews in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) catches a touchdown pass as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and paces the Ravens with 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups with the Steelers, Andrews has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times, totaling 89 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Andrews has hauled in 350 yards (on 24 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

