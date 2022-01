Brett Murray had to watch the video again to remember exactly how he exhorted the crowd of 11,511 inside KeyBank Center on Dec. 29. Irate over a hit from behind on alternate captain Kyle Okposo, Murray dropped New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler to the ice with a flurry of right-handed punches. On his way back to the bench, Murray rolled up the sleeves of his Buffalo Sabres jersey and signaled to the fans to continue to roar in approval.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO