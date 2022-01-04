ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyler Boyd in his Week 18 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Tyler Boyd will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 67 passes on 94 targets for 828 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
  • Boyd has been the target of 17.9% (94 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Boyd is averaging 44.3 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Browns, 4.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times, picking up 36 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Boyd has hauled in 12 passes (on 17 targets) for 217 yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

