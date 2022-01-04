ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Lamar Jackson in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (180.1 ypg) on 246-of-382 passing with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 92.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Jackson has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

