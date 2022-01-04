Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Lamar Jackson in his Week 18 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (180.1 ypg) on 246-of-382 passing with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 92.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

Jackson has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

