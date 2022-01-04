ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Man wanted for questioning in multiple armed robberies

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXBmM_0dcj7Vza00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 19-year-old Walter Adams is wanted for questioning in regards to multiple robberies along the 1900 block of Battle Row.

The robberies occurred on November 22, 2021 and November 23, 2021. Adams is known to frequent the Harrisburg Neighborhood.

Investigation underway in Graniteville after man found dead from gunshot

Adams was last known to be in possession of a firearm. He has active warrants for burglary on an unrelated investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

UPDATE: Three men arrested after armed robbery at South Boston store, including man facing SC murder charge

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: WFXR’s South Carolina sister station, WCBD, has provided additional details about one of the three men arrested after an armed robbery that took place on Tuesday in South Boston. Records show that Tymel Thomas Jones, 19, faces two charges in connection with a homicide in North Charleston, S.C. The document below indicates […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WJBF

Investigation underway in Graniteville after man found dead from gunshot

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aiken County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 213 Ascauga Lake Road for a well being check. The homeowner told […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF

Police charge mother, saying she lied about son’s death

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A suburban Atlanta mother has been charged with killing her son after police said she lied about how the boy died. Gwinnett County police arrested 29-year-old Oluwadamilola Imafiabor, charging her with murder and three counts of cruelty to children. Imafiabor remained jailed Tuesday with no bail set. Police say Imafiabor called […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

RCSO responds to crash at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads. Gold Cross EMS was dispatched. No word yet on injuries or if the road is closed near the scene of the wreck.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Weather#After Man#Armed Robberies#Battle Row#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

All lanes blocked at North Belair Road and Pineland Drive

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies are at the scene of an accident, power lines are down in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes are blocked at North Belair Road and Pineland Dr. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement, “Deputies are on […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Lanes back open after accident on I-20 Westbound

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – UPDATE : All lanes are now back open on I-20 Westbound and Eastbound. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of an accident that has caused one lane to shut down on I-20 Westbound. The portion of I-20 that is shut down is at mile marker 187 near the […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Augusta, Burke Counties awarded $2 million grant to address court backlog

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta Judicial Circuit has been awarded a $2 million grant to address the backlog of cases that has grown over the last two years. The grant was awarded by the State of Georgia and approved by the Augusta Commission this week. Nolan Martin, the court administrator of the Augusta Judicial […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto delivery truck in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue. Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy