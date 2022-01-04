Man wanted for questioning in multiple armed robberies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 19-year-old Walter Adams is wanted for questioning in regards to multiple robberies along the 1900 block of Battle Row.

The robberies occurred on November 22, 2021 and November 23, 2021. Adams is known to frequent the Harrisburg Neighborhood.

Adams was last known to be in possession of a firearm. He has active warrants for burglary on an unrelated investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.