Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ryan Tannehill in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and the team celebrate his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Ryan Tannehill's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 ypg) on 334-of-499 with 17 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 272 rushing yards on 53 carries and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.

Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 9.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 yards per game) while going 58-for-79 (73.4% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

