Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ryan Tannehill in his Week 18 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans.

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and the team celebrate his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Ryan Tannehill's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 ypg) on 334-of-499 with 17 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 272 rushing yards on 53 carries and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
  • Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 9.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 yards per game) while going 58-for-79 (73.4% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

