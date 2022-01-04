ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cL9Qn_0dcj7TE800

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mike Gesicki in his Week 18 contest with the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots.

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) leaps over New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Mike Gesicki's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) meet the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has put together a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Patriots are conceding 208.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Gesicki racked up 12 catches on 19 targets and averaged 38.7 receiving yards.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins address a new problem that has worsened for Tua. And personnel notes.

A somewhat problematic issue for Tua Tagovailoa became a major issue Sunday, when the Dolphins quarterback fumbled three times against Tennessee after fumbling once in each of the two previous games. The wet, cold weather in Nashville might have contributed to Sunday’s miscues. That gave Tagovailoa nine fumbles for...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Scheduling Change: When Week 18 Dolphins Game Will Be Played

There’s been a minor scheduling change to the Week 18 game between the Patriots and the Dolphins. New England and Miami originally were scheduled to kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET but now will play at 4:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday morning. The regular season finale will be broadcast on CBS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The New England Patriots#Caesars Superdome#Cbs#Afc East#The Miami Dolphins#New England Gesicki
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy