Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dare Ogunbowale in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) celebrates his touchdown in front of New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dare Ogunbowale will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at TIAA Bank Field.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ogunbowale has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.

Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

Ogunbowale and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Ogunbowale rushed for 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per carry).

Ogunbowale added two catches for 32 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Ogunbowale has 94 rushing yards on 27 carries (31.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.

And he has added five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

