Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dare Ogunbowale in his Week 18 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale (33) celebrates his touchdown in front of New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Dare Ogunbowale will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at TIAA Bank Field.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ogunbowale has not run for a touchdown versus the Colts.
  • Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • Ogunbowale and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Ogunbowale rushed for 36 yards on nine carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Ogunbowale added two catches for 32 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Ogunbowale has 94 rushing yards on 27 carries (31.3 yards per game), with one touchdown.
  • And he has added five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one receiving TD.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
