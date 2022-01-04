Cameron Brate Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cameron Brate in his Week 18 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers.

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cameron Brate and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Brate and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) square off against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brate has caught 28 passes on 54 targets for 233 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

Brate has been the target of 7.8% (54 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.

Brate has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brate is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Panthers, 5.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).

In nine matchups versus the Panthers, Brate has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 202.1 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brate hauled in two passes for five yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

In his last three games, Brate has 38 receiving yards on six receptions (11 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

