Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Chubb in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Blake Hance (62) celebrates with running back Nick Chubb (24) after Chubb scored a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 444 times this season, and he's taken 219 of those attempts (49.3%).
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Over his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 100.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 19.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb, in six matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, including multiple scores in two games.
  • Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb picked up 58 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 275 yards (91.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 60 receiving yards (20.0 ypg) on four catches.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
NFL
