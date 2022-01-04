ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for David Njoku in his Week 18 contest with the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball after a catch as Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for David Njoku ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Njoku's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Njoku has caught 34 passes (51 targets) for 464 yards (29.0 per game) with four TDs this season.
  • Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Njoku's 29.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Bengals are 7.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Bengals, Njoku has had a TD catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • This week Njoku will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (270.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Njoku put together a 28-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Njoku has seven catches on 11 targets for 57 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

