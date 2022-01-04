ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to easily measure sticky ingredients – simple trick means you’ll always be accurate without making a mess

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
 1 day ago

DON'T you hate it when you're trying to measure something sticky like honey or oil but half of the ingredient just sticks to the cup?

Well, there's a trick to stop that from happening and it's almost infuriating that we didn't think about it before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMxFo_0dcj7LPY00
A man revealed how to properly measure sticky ingredients without making a emss Credit: TikTok/sidneyraz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36numf_0dcj7LPY00
All you need is non-stick spray Credit: TikTok/sidneyraz

Taking to TikTok, Sydney Raz revealed he finally discovered the hack to easily measure sticky ingredients.

Using a non-stick spray, he simply sprayed the measuring spoon he was going to use.

This would, of course, create a sleek enough surface so that whatever he needs to measure can slide off completely without struggling to get the last bits off.

This would also prevent any huge messes from happening.

In the video, he mainly used honey as an example, but many in the comments said it would be useful for things like peanut butter, margarine, and even syrup.

"No mess!" he said at the end of the video after he watched the syrup slide off the spoon seamlessly.

Another person in the comment section revealed their handy hack.

They said: "I saw recently you can also make a spoon imprint (size you need) into the dry ingredients and fill the imprint with the sticky ingredient."

In other news, it seems like we've been making pancakes all wrong.

Jordan Moore, who is the Senior Recipe Developer at Gousto, revealed how to make the perfect pancake recipe every time.

A good recipe to follow for English-style pancakes is to add 110g of sifted, plain flour to two eggs and 200ml of milk with 75ml of water.

You should then add a pinch of salt and whisk together before setting it in the fridge.

Jordan advised that, ideally, you should leave the mix in the fridge overnight, but if you don’t have time, try to aim for at least half an hour.

He explained to the Star: "This will give better results when frying and give you perfectly flippable pancakes!"

If you don't have time to leave them overnight, try to aim for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

Resting the batter will also help get rid of lumps.

Jordan also said you should avoid over-mixing your ingredients, as this can cause the batter to become too thick.

He said: “Try adding your wet mixture to the dry and gently stirring together until you have a perfectly pourable consistency."

The foodie also said that baking powder is key for making the perfect American pancakes, and you should ensure it is as fresh as possible to the optimum rise.

He also advised that you whisk together dry ingredients so flour and sugar are mixed evenly, and to make sure your oil is hot before adding your mixture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAjlM_0dcj7LPY00
You'll then pour your sticky ingredient and pour it out seamlessly Credit: TikTok/sidneyraz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kp95_0dcj7LPY00
It prevents any messes Credit: TikTok/sidneyraz

The US Sun

