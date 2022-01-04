Drug recall: Call your doctor if you have these common meds

With the U.S. entering it’s busiest travel day of the the holiday season, health experts such as Dr. Fauci are warning against celebrating in large gatherings. Omicron has now been identified in all 50 states and is officially the dominant strain in numerous countries including the U.S., Denmark, Portugal and the U.K. But despite President Biden’s plans for the roll out of at-home Covid testing kits and more, the World Health Organization is urging caution this Christmas. They suggest attending small get-togethers, or cancel any events altogether. But hope is on the horizon because the FDA has authorized not one, but two Covid-19 anti-viral pill treatments. Pfizer’s Paxloid was cleared yesterday, and Merck’s Molnupiravir earlier this morning. While they sought separate authorization through the FDA, both at-home treatments have shown to greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. The U.S. government has already spent billions of dollars acquiring 10 million treatment courses from Pfizer and 3.1 million from Merck. Health experts recommend people who are high risk take the pills as soon as possible after diagnosis or before symptoms.

